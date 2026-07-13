South Lyon Man Arraigned Following Multi-Jurisdiction Pursuit

July 13, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A 56-year-old South Lyon man has been arraigned on multiple felony charges stemming from a multi-jurisdiction vehicle pursuit that occurred July 9 involving the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Milford Police Department and Wixom Police Department.



According to the Sheriff's Office, Todd Timothy Wilson was arraigned Sunday before Magistrate Langham in the 52-1 District Court on the following charges:



Three counts of second-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer



Three counts of malicious destruction of police property



One count of resisting and obstructing a police officer



One count of driving while license revoked



Wilson was issued a $200,000 cash/surety bond with no 10% provision. As a condition of release, the court ordered that he be placed on a GPS home-confinement tether. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 20, with a preliminary examination scheduled for 9 a.m. July 27.



The charges stem from an incident on July 9 after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office received a Be On the Lookout from Livingston County for a driver who had fled from a traffic stop and was suspected of operating under the influence of alcohol and narcotics.



An Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputy located Wilson's vehicle in Lyon Township and attempted a traffic stop. Wilson allegedly fled, leading law enforcement officers through Lyon Township, Milford, Wixom, Highland Township and Rose Township. During the pursuit, he allegedly rammed two Wixom Police Department patrol vehicles and an Oakland County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle before deputies successfully ended the pursuit using a Pursuit Termination Technique.



Wilson then fled on foot into a wooded area, prompting a search involving the Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team, K-9 Unit and Drone Team. Deputies also searched a nearby pond after Wilson was seen entering the water in an apparent attempt to evade capture, but he was not located.



Highland Township deputies arrested Wilson without incident later the next morning.