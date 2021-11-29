Holiday Spectacular Returns To Downtown South Lyon This Saturday

November 29, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Downtown South Lyon’s Holiday Spectacular returns this weekend.



Formerly known as the “Cool Yule,” the Holiday Spectacular will run from 10am until 9pm on Saturday. At that 10am hour, the Christmas in the Country Holiday Shop will open at South Lyon High School, along with a Candy Cane Hunt at McHattie Park. Live reindeer will also be at the Olmstead Place Courtyard until 2pm. There will be multiple opportunities for having lunch and cookies with Santa before a visit with Ole Saint Nick from 2 to 4. There will also be fun contests and games, and if it gets too chilly, warming fires in the Farmer’s Market lot. If that’s not enough there will be a Christmas House Tour on Lake Street and an ice sculpture demonstration. At 5’ocklock, streets on the Holiday Spectacular Lighted Parade will close, with tree lighting in the Historic Village at 6:30.



Donations are also being accepted throughout the event with highlighted needs for canned goods, personal hygiene items and winter clothes for those less fortunate.



