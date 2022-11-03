South Lyon High School Reopens After Unfounded Bomb Threat

November 3, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another unfounded threat was reported at South Lyon High School and interrupted classes.



Classes resumed this afternoon after a thorough search of the school by Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other law enforcement agencies determined a threat to blow up the school was not credible. The school, located at 1000 North Lafayette Street, was evacuated at approximately 9:15am after a note was discovered in a bathroom announcing a bomb threat.



Students, faculty, and staff were moved to a safe zone where they remained until the premises were declared safe by Sheriff’s Office personnel at around 1pm.



Bomb-sniffing K-9 units from the Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and the West Bloomfield Police Department and at least 15 deputies actively cleared the school room-by-room to ensure everyone’s safety.



Sheriff Michael Bouchard commented “I have said time and time again, every threat is a crime whether or not someone intends to carry it out. Every threat will be fully investigated. And, every person who makes any type of threat, we will seek to hold them fully accountable. I cannot stress enough, that parents need to talk to their children”.



It was the third time in little more than a month that South Lyon schools were interrupted by a threat of violence.



On October 25th, a message was discovered at South Lyon High School on a second-floor bathroom wall and claimed someone was “Gonna shoot the school up today”.



On October 4th at South Lyon East High School, a similar threat was made that ultimately closed the school. A 15-year-old sophomore claimed a person had a weapon and threatened to shoot students and faculty.

Investigators determined that the student reporting the threat to school administrators was responsible. The student was taken into custody after he met with school officials and then with Detectives, admitting his role. He was charged with threatening to commit violence with a firearm, explosive or other dangerous weapon against students or staff on school property.



School officials suspended the student and said they will seek to expel him. He was ordered confined to his Wixom home where he must wear an electronic tether and is prohibited from using social media and is to be monitored by his parents. His case is pending in Juvenile Court.