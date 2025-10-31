Winners Of Halloween Home Decorating Contest In City Of South Lyon

October 31, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Residents in the City of South Lyon showed off their spooky spirit in the 2025 Halloween Home Decorating Contest.



The promotion encouraged creativity, community pride, and plenty of Halloween fun for all ages.



Residents were invited to transform their homes into festive, family-friendly displays for a chance to win prizes and bragging rights as one of South Lyon’s best-decorated homes.



Judging took place on October 27th with Mayor Kennedy, Police Chief Bonnie Unruh, and Fire Chief Cindy Conrad serving as this year’s panel of judges.



Homes were evaluated in person based on creativity, originality, use of the Halloween theme, and overall curb appeal.



Prizes were awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. Winners were announced via the City’s social media channels, website, and email.



1st place - 1023 Chestnut Lane

2nd place - 134 N Warren Street

3rd place - 230 Easton Drive

Honorable Mention - 768 Westhills Drive



Winning addresses are featured on a community tour map so residents can enjoy a citywide drive-by of the top-decorated homes. Photos and addresses of winning homes were shared online for promotional purposes.



The City thanked “all who participated and lit up the night to make this Halloween a frightfully fun celebration across the City of South Lyon”.



More photos are available in the provided link.