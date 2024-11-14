South Lyon Grants CDBG Funds to Senior Center, Haven of Oakland County

November 14, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



South Lyon Senior Center and Haven of Oakland County will split the city's Community Development Block Grant funding next year.



"Haven is a community program that supports women who are victims of domestic violence," said Councilwoman Margaret Kurtzweil. "It was unfortunate that last year they did not receive any funding from the City of South Lyon, despite the fact that there were women in this city that benefitted from the facilities up in Pontiac."



The city last year gave funds to the group Active Faith, which provides food and clothing to those in need.



"We had an obligation to something that was in our own backyard to make sure they could transition from the old building to the new building, and make it so it could be seamless to them, and not have a negative performance on what they have to do for people that are taking their care," said Councilman Glenn Kivell.



"The lady from Haven certainly understood. We're making our bond to them from what we said at that time, that we would make this whole for you from now on."



In 2025, Haven of Oakland County will receive just under $4,200 in CDBG funds from the city. The South Lyon Senior Center will receive just under $28,000.