South Lyon Girl Submits Winning Name for Turkey Pardoned by Gov. Whitmer

November 15, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



A young South Lyon resident named the turkey pardoned by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday.



Aidan Cluckinson, named by a young Michigander named Valentina, is the third turkey pardoned by Whitmer.



There were almost 4,500 entries submitted in a statewide contest to name the turkey.



“Today, we come together to continue our tradition of pardoning a turkey,” Whitmer said. “This year’s winning name is Aidan Cluckinson, which was one of hundreds of submissions based on our beloved Detroit Lions. The team has really captured our hearts and made us all hopeful for a Super Bowl this year. This Thanksgiving, I hope everyone enjoys time with loved ones, finds a way to give back to the community, and keeps on cheering for our Lions.”



“As a lifelong Detroit Lions fan, I am thrilled to be here today to pardon Aidan Cluck-in-son,” MDARD Director Tim Boring said. “He is the definition of true grit and never gets fouled. He will be joining all of us on Thanksgiving Day as the Detroit Lions take wing and fly to their next victory on the road to the Super Bowl.”



The Lions take on the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m.



Whitmer pardoned Dolly Pardon last year. Mitch E. Gander was pardoned in 2022.



(photo credit: Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Office)