South Lyon Fire Department Receives Grant For Body Armor Vests

November 30, 2019

Some local firefighters will be better protected when saving lives thanks to a recent grant award.



The South Lyon Fire Department received a $1,585 grant on November 25th, which was endowed by Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority for the purpose of first responder body armor vests. The grant money will be used to purchase five first responder body armor vests, which will allow firefighters to participate in advance tactics coordinated between law enforcement and emergency medical services.



A press release states the goal is to stop patients from bleeding to death until more advanced care can be provided or the person can be moved to a secure area. (JM)