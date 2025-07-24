South Lyon Fire Department Hosting Spray Park Thursday

July 24, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





With temperatures expected to soar and a heat advisory in effect, kids and adults in the South Lyon area have a cool way to cool off today.



The South Lyon Fire Department posted the following on Facebook:

“Tomorrow is predicted to be so hot you could fry eggs on the sidewalk. The South Lyon Fire Department will hold a Spray Park on Thursday, July 24 from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. in the municipal parking lot across from the fire station at 217 Whipple Street. Bring the kids and have a great time cooling off. Adults are welcome too!”



The National Weather Service says heat index values around 102-degrees are expected across all of southeast Michigan.



The Heat Advisory is in effect from 11am to 8pm, as the hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.