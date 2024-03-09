South Lyon Fire Department Receives MIOSHA Safety & Health Grant

March 9, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) grant dollars are helping another fire department purchase some new safety gear.



The South Lyon Fire Department purchased a number of safety parkas after receiving a MIOSHA Workplace Improvement to Safety & Health (MIWISH) Grant.



In the last six months, MIOSHA awarded 120+ employers with up to $5,000 in matching funds for personal protective equipment and other projects.



The MIOSHA Workplace Improvement to Safety and Health (MIWISH) Grant program awards qualifying employers a dollar-for-dollar match to purchase safety and health-related equipment and training. The goal of the program is to create a safer and healthier work environment and reduce the risk of injury and illness to workers in Michigan.



Grant applications are being accepted for 2025 starting October on 1st.



More information can be found at the provided links.



MIOSHA is part of the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The main office is located in Lansing.



Photo Courtesy of MIOSHA.