South Lyon Fire Department Preparing For Smoke Detector Blitz

March 12, 2019

Residents in the South Lyon area in need of smoke detectors will soon have an opportunity to receive the life-saving devices free of charge.



The South Lyon Fire Department reported last week that they had received two grants. The first was awarded by the State of Michigan and Home Depot for 216 smoke detectors and 36 Carbon Monoxide alarms. Officials say a Smoke Detector Blitz will be starting in the near future, and that anyone in need of a smoke detector should contact them at 248-437-2616. They also remind residents that all smoke detectors older than 10 years old should be replaced.



The second grant came from the Michigan Municipal Rick Management Authority and will be used to purchase a new Thermal Imaging Camera, which will allow firefighters to see areas of heat through smoke or darkness. The department said they were grateful to both organizations for their generous grants. (JK)