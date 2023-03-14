South Lyon Fire Department Hosts Combined Open House

March 14, 2023

The South Lyon Fire Department is hosting a combined Police/Fire Open House on Saturday, May 20th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



Some of the events planned for the afternoon include a vehicle extrication demo at 12:00 p.m. and a residential sprinkler demo at 2:00 p.m.



There will also be a chance for guests to meet local firefighters and police officers, and take a tour of both the police and fire stations.



Other activities include inflatable games, a magic show, and face painting.



The South Lyon fire station is located at 417 Whipple Street, and the police station is right next door. The open house is free and open to the public.



The SLFD Facebook page with event information can be found at the provided link.