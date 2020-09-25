Family Video In South Lyon Closing

September 25, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





It’s curtains this weekend for a video store in South Lyon.



The Family Video location in South Lyon at 509 South Lafayette Street, as well as another in Westland, are both closing. A store sale is ongoing and a social media post says “everything must go”. The final day for the South Lyon store is this Sunday.



Highland Ventures Ltd is the parent company for Family Video, which is said to be the largest privately-owned video chain in the world. It operates over 500 Family Video stores across the country. Facebook photos.