Public Hearing Set For New Erwin Orchards Development

August 2, 2019

A new proposal from a developer who was rejected earlier this year wishing to build around Erwin Orchards in Lyon Township, is going to planning commission.

Cider Mill Village was a 579-unit mixed use development which was turned down by Lyon Township officials in March, largely because of the density. Developer Howard Fingeroot has not given up on the plans which incorporate the property which is currently occupied by Erwin Orchards. He has submitted a new plan with 490 housing units, according to the South Lyon Herald.



Consistent with the original idea are plans for not only homes, but retail shops, a restaurant, and community gathering places. Gone are the proposed apartment buildings and municipal buildings once offered to the township, which officials saw no need for. 12 acres of the apple orchard, which owners are still trying to retire from, will be kept, along with 23.5 acres of preserved land.



Fingeroot has been pursuing a planned development, as current zoning would only allow for 181 housing units in the area. An increase could be granted if substantial benefit is offered. Fingeroot has maintained an offer to realign Kent Lake Road and Pontiac Trail, which would likely cost him millions of dollars.



A public hearing has been scheduled for residents to learn more about the proposed project and voice their opinions. That will take place at 7pm on Monday, August 12th, during the Lyon Township Planning Commission’s regular meeting. (MK)