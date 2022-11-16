Threat Forces Another Lockdown At South Lyon East High School

November 16, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There’s been another shooting threat at South Lyon East High School.



The school located West 10 Mile Road in Lyon Township was locked down at approximately 12:23pm today as deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office investigated a threat that was discovered in a bathroom.



A message on the wall stated someone was going to shoot up the school at 1pm.



Multiple deputies searched the school room-by-room. The school day normally ends at 2:15pm. Students, faculty, and staff were dismissed after deputies determined it was safe to leave.



The Sheriff’s Office says this marked the fourth time in little more than a month that South Lyon high schools have been interrupted by a threat of violence.