Bathroom Threat Prompts Lockdown At South Lyon East High School

October 4, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





South Lyon East High School was on lockdown today after a written threat was discovered on a wall in a boy’s bathroom.



Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies and K9 units investigated a reported threat discovered shortly after the school day began. Detectives did not believe the threat was credible. However, the school was put in lockdown mode as a precaution while Deputies, School Resource Officers and K9 units searched the building. No weapons were found.



The school on Ten Mile Road in Lyon Township remained in session and students were dismissed in a controlled format at the end of the day. All on-site after-school activities were canceled.



School officials were told a note was discovered this morning in a bathroom - which alleged someone in the school was armed and implied the person was going to begin shooting.



The message on the bathroom wall read: “I’m shooting this school Oct 5 and 7th and I have a gun SLEH b***h”.



The district sent out a communication regarding the incident, which remains under investigation.