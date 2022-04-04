South Lyon Approves McMunn St. Home Demolition

April 4, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



South Lyon City Council has awarded a bid for the demolition of an abandoned house.



City Manager Paul Zelenak said, at a recent meeting of Council, that in their efforts to make further improvements to McHattie Park, they have solicited bids for the demolition of the home at 501 South McMunn Street and the removal of asbestos. Six bids were received and then reviewed on March 1st, but 4 of them did not provide all the required information or document their ability to meet qualifications.



The low, complete bid came from Asbestos Abatement, Inc. (AAI) for $22,800. The other complete bid was said to be $8,000 higher.



Township engineers from Hubbell, Roth & Clark wrote in a memo to City Council that they have conducted reference checks on AAI and found favorable response with no complaints about the quality of their work. Engineers feel they appear to be well suited for the demolition and removal of hazardous materials. Council member Glenn Kivell made the motion to award AAI the contract, which City Council unanimously approved.