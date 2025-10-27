South Lyon DDA Invites Community Participation In New Branding Initiative

October 27, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The South Lyon Downtown Development Authority is looking for input from the community and beyond for a new branding initiative.



The project includes developing a logo design, slogan and messaging with guidelines for ideal brand usage and related creative elements such as wayfinding sign designs.



The overarching goal of the branding strategy is to have a unifying message that will contribute to commercial activity, economic and community development, and broader awareness of the downtown’s core essence, desirability, and quality of life.



People are asked to take a few moments to offer input and share the provided link with friends to help the effort.



Anyone who completes the survey by November 21st at 5pm can enter into a random drawing for a chance to win one of four $25 gift certificates to use at a Downtown South Lyon business.