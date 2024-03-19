South Lyon DDA Anticipates Busy Outdoor Farmer's Market Season

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



As warm weather approaches, the City of South Lyon is gearing up for another busy farmer's market season.



At a recent City Council meeting, South Lyon Downtown Development Authority Director Nathan Mack said a variety of vendor applications have been accepted for the outdoor Farmer's Market, located in downtown South Lyon.



"We still have some seasonal vendor applications rolling in, as well as some new vendors this year. Market season is shaping up to be another good one."



Mack said attendance was strong at this year's Winter Farmer’s Market. Located inside the South Lyon VFW Hall on E. McHattie Street, the last Winter Market will take place on Saturday, March 23 from 10am-2pm.



Beginning Saturday, May 4, the outdoor South Lyon Farmer's Market will open to patrons in the municipal parking lot at the corner of W. Liberty and Pontiac Trail, across from the Post Office.



The market features local businesses, artisans, crafters, bakers, food trucks, and other assorted vendors on Saturdays from 9am-2pm through the month of October.



South Lyon recently hosted the third-annual Carnivale event on March 2 in the downtown area of Lafayette Street and 10 Mile Rd. The Mardi-Gras themed afternoon featured street-performers, artists, food trucks, and a variety of family activities.



Other 2024 events include the annual Memorial Day Parade (May 29), weekly concerts in McHattie Park on Fridays between June-August, the South Lyon Pumpkinfest (Sept. 27-29), and the Holiday Spectacular (formerly known as Cool Yule) on December 7.



More information on the South Lyon DDA and upcoming events can be found at the provided link.