April 30, 2024

Some popular car shows are returning to downtown South Lyon.



City Council recently granted approvals for the Lake Street Cruise-In events, as well as the associated Motorfest 2024.



The Lake Street Cruise-In is a monthly car show held on Wednesday nights from 6:30 to 9:30pm on Make Street and Wells Street on May 22nd, June 26th, August 28th, and September 25th. The show features vintage, classic, muscle, and hot rod cars, trucks, and motorcycles. The event application listed the approximate number of vehicles between 200 and 250.



Related road closures were approved that include Lake Street between Lafayette and Reese Streets; as well as North Wells Street – immediately south of the north entrance to the Wells Street parking lot to the alley that extends from South Wells Street to Lafayette Street.



Motorfest 2024 is an all-day event from 6am to 7pm on Saturday, July 27th on Lafayette Street between Whipple and Liberty Streets, Lake Street between Washington and Reese Streets, and on segments of Wells Street. That event application anticipates 350 to 400 vehicles.



The items were approved under the consent agenda, prior to call to the public. Some neighbors who live in the direct vicinity raised concerns about the street closures and lack of communication with residents.



Ralph and Jennier Dunigan said the event has been approved every year without input from those who live nearby and it’s disappointing. He said it’s basically a huge block party four to five times a year and they have nowhere to park at their own home - further citing problems with cars being hit. Jennifer commented they don’t want the street closed for either event.



Stacy Cassoulet said the events have grown to be cumbersome and pretty large over the years, with people camped out in chairs “all over your front lawn”. She echoed that residents have not been asked for any input except in the very beginning and requested Council consider people who live on the block. She added that she’s “all for everyone having a good time” but maybe the events need to be relocated or mapped out differently.



It was stated during the meeting that Police Chief Doug Baaki had a meeting with the city manager, fire chief, and event organizers and laid out some steps to avoid problems raised in the past.



Chief Baaki said they’ll be putting up some “no parking” signs on certain streets and have reserved parking set aside for residents that will be monitored. He said they’ll also have more staffing out to keep an eye on things and make sure participants are staying off of yards and not blocking any sidewalks. Baaki said they’ll be checking up on everything and address any issues as they come up, but hopefully that won’t happen.



