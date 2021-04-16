South Lyon Creek Cleanup Expands Reach This Year

April 16, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





An annual clean-up event that takes place along creeks and streams in the City of South Lyon is expanding its reach.



The 17th Annual South Lyon Creek Clean-Up and Earth Day Celebration is set for this Sunday, April 18th from 9am to 1pm.



In the past, the effort has focused on the City of South Lyon, but organizers say this year they are expanding it to include sections of Lyon Township and Green Oak Township. Volunteers will meet in the parking lot of Michigan Seamless Tube where they will break into small groups and then head out to multiple locations within the Huron River Watershed to remove trash and debris from area waterways, creeks, and streams.



Various safety measures will be in place including safety vests as well as masks, gloves, and sanitizers. Volunteers are asked to wear bright clothing, long pants, and sleeves and should bring rubber boots. In addition to volunteers, pickup trucks and trailers are needed to haul trash to dumpsters.



The event is being sponsored by South Lyon Area Boy Scouts, Michigan Seamless Tube and Pipe, and the City of South Lyon Department of Public Work’s Storm Water Management Planning Program.



Picture from 2019 clean up.