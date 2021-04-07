Volunteers Sought For Annual South Lyon Creek Cleanup Event

April 7, 2021

By Jessica Mathews





Community members are invited to take part in an upcoming event that aims to help conserve and protect area waterways within the City of South Lyon.



The 17th Annual South Lyon Creek Clean-Up and Earth Day Celebration is planned on Sunday, April 18th from 9am to 1pm, with a pizza party lunch at noon. Volunteers will meet at 400 McMunn Street in the parking lot of Michigan Seamless Tube and Pipe. Organizers say they’ll be working in small groups, removing trash and debris from area waterways, creeks, and streams within the Huron River Watershed.



Various safety measures will be in place. Safety vests and Personal Protective Equipment or PPE like masks, gloves, and sanitizers will be available for use. Volunteers are asked to wear bright clothing, long pants, and sleeves and should bring rubber boots. In addition to volunteers, pickup trucks and trailers are needed to haul trash to dumpsters.



The event is being sponsored by South Lyon Area Boy Scouts, Michigan Seamless Tube and Pipe, and the City of South Lyon Department of Public Work’s Storm Water Management Planning Program.



The community service project was established in 2005 by Larry Ledbetter, a South Lyon resident, Scout leader, and member of both of the city’s committees. He’ll be leading scouts and volunteers the day of the event and delivers an informative talk about safety, the water environment, and clean-up mission before teams head out for various assignments.



Photos are from pre-pandemic events.