15th Annual South Lyon Creek Clean-Up Event A Success

April 29, 2019

Organizers say the 15th annual South Lyon Creek Clean-Up event was a great success.



75 volunteers recently took part in the annual community service project that aims to conserve and protect South Lyon waterways. All lead to the Huron River and eventually Lake Erie. The community service project was established in 2005 by Larry Ledbetter, who continues the effort today. Volunteers met in the truck lot at Michigan Seamless Tube where Ledbetter gave an informative talk about safety, the water environment and clean-up mission. Volunteers then spread out into teams with pick-up trucks, trailers, a Gator, a loader and heavy duty garbage bags. When all was said and done, volunteers retrieved 55-60 yards of trash which was safely disposed of by the company. Some of the items retrieved included 25 car and tractor tires, a 1980’s RCA Console Television, three grocery carts, a 1950’s washing machine, water softener tanks, a post with cement, fiberglass, beverage containers and more.



Some groups participating included South Lyon Area Boy Scouts, the City of South Lyon’s Storm Water Management Planning Program of the Public Work’s Department and the City of South Lyon’s Wellhead Protection Program of the Water Department. (JM)