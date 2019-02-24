15th Annual Creek Clean-Up Set In South Lyon

February 24, 2019

Although it might still be winter, it never hurts to think spring and volunteers are being sought for a long-running creek clean-up in South Lyon.



Volunteers of all ages and skill levels are needed to help remove trash and debris from area waterways, creeks and streams during the 15th Annual Creek Clean-Up. It’s designed to help conserve and protect local waterways. The annual event is sponsored by South Lyon Area Boy Scouts, the City of South Lyon Department of Public Work’s Storm Water Management Planning Program and Michigan Seamless Tube. The clean-up will take place from 9am to 1pm on April 13th. Volunteers will gather in the company's truck parking lot off McMunn Street and should bring rubber boots, gloves, rakes and shovels and wear warm, bright clothing. In addition to volunteers, organizers are putting out the call for pick-up trucks and trailers to haul trash to dumpsters. Various waterways that drain out to the Huron River were cleaned last year.



A link to the event flyer is provided. (JM)