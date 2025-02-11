South Lyon Council Gives Initial Approval for New Water Well

February 11, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The City of South Lyon is moving forward with drilling and installing a new water well at McHattie Park for the initial cost of $320,500.



Water and Sewer Department Superintendent Ronald Beason told council Monday night it will replace an aging and failing well at the water plant on Dorothy Street.



“Well number 2 was originally drilled in 1954, designed to produce 980 gallons per minute. We’ve been watching this well for several years now, and we’ve seen a decline in the production,” said Beason.



“This pump wants to pump the water, but there’s not enough water coming through that screen and it becomes air-bound and then cavitates.”



City Council gave initial approval for the project, choosing Peerless Midwest Inc. for the work. The company already obtained test site approval from EGLE.



The project will be paid through South Lyon’s capital improvement budget, though Beason added these are only the initial costs, with tree removal and other construction coming later.



Council's agenda packet is attached below.