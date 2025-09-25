South Lyon Considers Ordinance to Regulate Use of E-Bikes, E-Skateboards

September 25, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The growing popularity of electric bicycles and skateboards, along with an uptick in traffic incidents and complaints involving users, has South Lyon City Council considering a heavy-handed ordinance restricting who can ride, where and how fast.



Much of the conversation during a recent Council meeting centered around use of E-bikes on existing trails, speed, age limits and penalties.



"I was biking at about eight or ten miles an hour on the trail, when an older man riding an E-bike, zipped by me at a very fast pace without any warning. He was pulling a trailer with a large dog in it," said one woman.



"It's getting worse," said another man. "People are buying higher performance bikes and going 28-30 miles an hour with no effort."



The proposed ordinance would, among other things, outlaw E-bikes and skateboards on "a trail that is specifically designed as nonmotorized."



"A person under the age of 14 shall not operate a class 3 electric bicycle."



"It shall be a misdemeanor for a person to operate an electric bicycle or electric skateboard in violation of this section. A violation shall be punished by a fine of not more than $100, or by imprisonment of not more than 90 days, or both."



Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Dilg said she would like to see a citizens committee formed to come up with a solution.



"This is kind of a new thing for us. It has gotten big really fast, and personally, I would love to hear from some citizens who would like to be on a committee for that," she said. "My biggest issue is the punishment and speed limit."



Councilwoman Margaret Kurtzweil opposes the age restriction, but also acknowledge there's no one-size-fits-all solution.



"When you look at what some licensing and registration requirements for E-bike users under the age of 18 are being considered by many states, they're saying maybe we ought to make this kids come in and register their bike," she said.



"Infrastructure and road safety are central, so maybe if we are going to be repairing our roads on Pontiac Trail and Nine Mile, we should look at improving it, so we have better opportunities for these kind of vehicles. There's another state that's going to require E-bike users to carry insurance."



No formal action was taken by South Lyon City Council, with the understanding that discussions would continue.



Council's agenda packet, which includes the proposed ordinance, is attached below.