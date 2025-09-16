South Lyon Community Schools Cancels Classes Due to "Network Interruption"

September 16, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



South Lyon Community Schools cancels classes Tuesday for what's being called a "network interruption." All SLCS schools were closed Monday, too.



Superintendent Steve Archibald released the following statement:



"We are currently investigating a network interruption. Upon learning of the incident, we took certain systems offline out of an abundance of caution and began a thorough investigation with leading information technology experts. Our primary focus remains on a safe and efficient remediation process and the restoration of our systems."



No word if the interruption involves students' personal information.