South Lyon City, Twp Partner on New Flashing Crosswalk for Huron Valley Trail

February 25, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Just one major item on the agenda for South Lyon City Council Monday night. The city and township are partnering on a new $13,000 solar LED flashing crosswalk system at 11 Mile and the Huron Valley Trail.



It will replace a non-flashing crosswalk in the same area, and matches others around the city, making it compatible for parts and materials.



"I'm excited to see this happen. I live right down the street from the crossing and I see cars blow through there all the time," said Councilman Thad Bogert.



By splitting the cost with Lyon Township, city taxpayers will pay about $6,800. The new crosswalk from Carrier & Gable Inc. should be installed by the end of April.



"It's about four-to-six weeks for delivery," said City Manager Paul Zelenak. "But we also have to pour concrete out there, so we have to wait for the weather to at least get a little bit better."