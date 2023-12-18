South Lyon City Hall To Serve As Early Voting Site

December 18, 2023

The South Lyon City Council met recently and approved a resolution for City Hall to be used as an early voting location during the 2024 elections.



With the approval of ballot Proposal 2 in 2022, early voting is now required for all state and federal elections. South Lyon will use City Hall, located at 335 S. Warren, as its 9-day early voting site, for 8 hours each day.



Councilwoman Maggie Kurtzweil thanked Clerk Lisa Deaton for keeping early voting in the City, noting she is active on the election side.



Kurzweil stated she’s had an opportunity to speak with individuals throughout the county who had early voting in their cites and some were merged areas. She said they “were not happy and I can understand why”. Kurtzweil said there was some hesitancy when voters were asked to go to a different municipality than their own for early voting. Kurtzweil added she felt residents in the City deserve to be able to vote in their own community and not be shipped elsewhere like Lyon Township or Milford to do their early voting.



Council approved the resolution unanimously.