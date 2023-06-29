South Lyon City Council Votes to Establish Downtown Social District

June 29, 2023

April O’Neil / news@WHMI.com



The South Lyon City Council voted to establish a social district that allows for alcohol consumption within designated boundaries downtown.



Under a 2020 law through the State of Michigan, a municipality can set up a social district where alcohol is sold by licensed establishments to customers who can then consume the beverages within the commons area of the district. Eligible businesses with liquor licenses can pay a fee and apply for a special license through the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.



The motion was approved at the council’s regular meeting on Monday, June 26.



Earlier this year, a designated Social District, referred to as the Sidecar, was developed by members of the South Lyon Downtown Development Authority after meeting with local businesses to determine which would be suitable to apply to the MLCC for a Social District permit.



According to the Council’s agenda, the basis for the Social District’s boundaries was based on those discussions, and in the future, could be amended or changed by the City Council. There is also the potential for additional common areas to be considered at a future date by the City Council.



In the Management and Maintenance Plan, the South Lyon Social District will be open 7-days a week from 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m.



Alcoholic beverages consumed in the common areas are required to be served in designated cups, per the requirements of the MLCC and the City of South Lyon.



South Lyon is known for the famous South Lyon Hotel, The Corner Social, Dua Vino, Twisted Cork Winery, Lake Street Tavern, and Third Monk Brewing Company, among other businesses located within the Social District



In Livingston County, the Howell Social District launched in June 2021. Overall, the district has been well-received by Howell community members and businesses, especially during busy events like the Michigan Challenge Balloonfest and Howell Melon Festival.



