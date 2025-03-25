25th Annual City Of South Lyon Arbor Day Ceremony

March 25, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The 25th annual City of South Lyon Arbor Day Ceremony is set in April and will again feature the ceremonial planting of a red maple tree.



South Lyon is a Tree City USA community. The ceremony takes place Friday, April 25th at 4:30pm at the South Lyon Area Historical Village “Chapel” at 300 Dorothy Street in McHattie Park.



Mayor Steve Kennedy will read the City’s Arbor Day proclamation, to be followed by the ceremonial tree planting. South Lyon Area Girl Scouts will play a role in helping to plant and water the tree.



The City says trees bring many benefits to the community and play a vital role in stormwater uptake and filtration…“Trees provide fresh air, shade, and even increase property values. Trees help reduce soil erosion and make our environment more sustainable and beautiful”.



The event is hosted by the City’s Department of Public Works and supported by its Storm Water Management Program.



