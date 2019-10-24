South Lyon Man Charged In Child Porn Case

October 24, 2019

An elderly South Lyon man who is a convicted sex offender is facing new felony charges for possessing child pornography.



70-year-old Hal Jeffrey Wiessbock is charged with three counts of possessing obscene material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He was arrested at his home Tuesday. The Michigan Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is said to have received a tip about his cyber activity earlier this year from the Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Michigan State Police began an investigation in June and received a warrant to search his home, where Wiessbock’s cell phone was confiscated and said to be stocked with sexually abusive child pornographic images. Wiessbock remains lodged in the Oakland County Jail on a $250,000 bond.



The Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry shows that he is a Tier 2 level offender who was convicted of indecent solicitation of a child in connection with an incident that happened in 2000 in Illinois. (JM)