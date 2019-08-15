Reward Offered Following Vandalism At South Lyon Cemetery

Police are seeking tips from the public regarding recent vandalism at the South Lyon Cemetery and a reward is now being offered.



Last Thursday, officers responded to a malicious destruction of property complaint after cemetery workers discovered several headstones knocked over, along with damaged flower pots and statues. Police said it appeared the damage had occurred either during the late night or early morning hours at the cemetery on Stryker Street. There are no suspects at this time. In a Facebook post, South Lyon Police announced that a local business has offered a $500 reward to the person who gives information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons that committed the crime.



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact South Lyon Police at 248-437-1773. (JM)