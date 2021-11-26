South Lyon Approves CDBG Fund Allocations

November 26, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



South Lyon City Council will continue to use grant money towards senior citizens and a domestic violence shelter.



The Community Development Block Grant program aims to support activities and build stronger and more resilient hometowns. At their most recent meeting, South Lyon City Council held a public hearing to gather input on how the funds should be spent.



City Manager Paul Zelenack shared that in South Lyon they receive funds from HUD through Oakland County. This year their allocation will be $30,225. Zelenack said that last year’s funds went to the Senior Center and HAVEN.



HAVEN maintains a 24-hour emergency shelter for sexual assault and domestic violence victims, and their children, who are afraid to stay in their own homes. They also provide crisis intervention, education, and manage a Personal Protection Order Office. In a letter shared with City Council in their November 22nd packet, HAVEN Director of Finance Marianne Dwyer asked they continue to be supported through the grant for $5,000 for the next fiscal year. The remaining $25,225 will go to benefit the South Lyon Senior Center.



Councilman Glenn Kivell said he was quite comfortable with continuing support to those two projects. City Council voted unanimously in favor of his motion to do so.