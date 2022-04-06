South Lyon Man Sentenced In Carjacking, Robbery Case

April 6, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A South Lyon man is serving prison time for a carjacking and robbery in a grocery store parking lot.



21-year-old Carson Zeug was charged with armed robbery after the incident in which a Northville man reported that he had been robbed while in the Kroger parking lot at Eight Mile and Pontiac Trail in Lyon Township.



Zeug earlier entered a no-contest plea to a reduced charge of unarmed robbery and was sentenced in Oakland County Circuit Court. He was ordered to serve a minimum of 30 months and a maximum of 15 years in prison, with credit for 174 days served. A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is treated as such at sentencing.



The 31-year-old victim said he was sitting inside his car on September 15th, 2021 when an unknown man approached the driver side door and asked for a ride. When the victim declined, he said the man walked to the passenger-side door, opened it and brandished a pocket knife. He then reportedly ordered the victim to drive to a nearby credit union and withdraw $1,800. The victim said he was only able to give him $500.



After providing the money, the victim said the suspect ordered him to drive to a Novi apartment building, where he exited the vehicle. The victim then drove to the South Lyon Police Department. Novi Police were provided a description of the suspect and a short time later arrested Zeug.