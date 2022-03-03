South Lyon Carnivale Bringing Mardi Gras Downtown

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



If you missed out on Mardi Gras down in New Orleans this week, the City of South Lyon is giving residents and visitors a taste with its own version, this weekend.



Downtown South Lyon is the destination for Carnivale, this Saturday from 4-7pm. Downtown Development Authority Director Nate Mack told City Council this week that they are pretty excited for this event which looks like it may be supported by nice weather.



Several downtown restaurants and bars have already signed up to prepare with Louisiana-flavored specials and discounted deals. Live music will be performed from two bands, and Disney Princess Tiana will make an appearance. Tarot card readings, caricatures, Mardi Gras photo ops, and massages can also be found downtown. Adding to flavor of the afternoon, festival-goers will also encounter walking magic, juggling, stilt walking, and fire acts.



For more information, including a schedule and all the participating businesses, visit: https://www.facebook.com/downtownsouthlyon/