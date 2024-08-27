South Lyon Buying New Backup Generator For Wastewater Treatment Plant

August 27, 2024

South Lyon’s wastewater treatment plant is getting a new generator.



During the city council meeting on Monday, Ronald Beason, the South Lyon Water and Sewer Department Superintendent, requested that the council approve the installation of the new 750 kilowatt standby generator.



Funds were already allocated in the 2024/2025 fiscal year for the purchase. The generator was ordered and is currently being built, Beason said.



Hubbell, Roth and Clark Inc., a consulting engineering firm, provided the installation specifications and submitted them to businesses to bid on, according to a letter of recommendation from HRC.



Three contractors submitted bids, ranging from $193,010.00 to $499.536.00. O’Donnell Electric, from Whitmore Lake, had the winning bid of $193.010.00.



“O’Donnell Electric, LLC has worked on similar projects in the past and successfully completed their projects in accordance with the contract documents,” the recommendation from HRC said. “Therefore, based on this information we would recommend that the City award the contract for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Generator Installation project to O’Donnell Electric, LLC in the amount of $193,010.00.”



When asked by City Councilperson Alex Hansen about the large range in prices for the bids, Beason said it would be hard to give a “definitive answer” because the electrical contracting companies would be using subcontractors for most of the work.



Beason also said that while the city hasn’t worked with O’Donnell Electric before, HRC had checked into them and given the company the green light.



The plant does have a generator and fuel tank currently, but the new one will allow for faster transfer of fuel. Beason said it would be safer for the environment due to being above ground and double-walled, which will prevent leakages.



One tank, which holds 1,600 gallons of diesel, can run for about 24 hours, giving the company time to order more fuel if needed in the event of a power outage. Corrigan Oil is currently kept on standby to deliver diesel.



“We thought at this time rather than rerun any of that fuel line out to the this new generator, it would be best if we have an enclosed tank,” Beason said. “It’s a double-walled sealed tank so there’s no issue whatsoever for that being on site.”



The new generator will be placed on top of the tank, and will be kept in a separate enclosure from the plant itself.



When asked by City Counselperson Glenn Kivell about alternative fuel sources, Beason said diesel was the best choice due to the size of the generator. Units of this size lose some of the efficiency, and service technicians recommended going with diesel instead. Diesel engines also tend to last much longer.



The generator has a build completion date of Oct. 10. Delivery of the unit is expected 10 to 14 days after the completion date.