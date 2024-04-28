South Lyon Brownie Troop Earns "Tree Promise Badge"

April 28, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The City of South Lyon held their 24th Annual “Arbor Day Ceremony” on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 4:30PM at McHattie Park at the Witch’s Hat Depot, Museum, and Historical Village located at 300 Dorothy Street.



This event has been sponsored by the City of South Lyon Department of Public Works since the year 2000. The Public Work’s Department takes great care with the city’s trees and was present to assist in this ceremony.



Mayor Steve Kennedy officiated the event, with the South Lyon Area Girl Scouts – Brownie Troop 77575 - attending to help. For the Brownie’s part in helping Mayor Kennedy plant the Arbor Day Tree, a Sunset Maple, the Brownies’ earned the “Tree Promise Badge”.



The Tree Promise Badge incorporates making a “positive impact on the planet by planting, protecting, and honoring trees to take an action related to climate change” per the Girl Scouts Organization website.