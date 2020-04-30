South Lyon Board Of Education Interviewing Potential Superintendents

April 30, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The search for a new superintendent of South Lyon Community Schools continues on.



The SLCS Board of Education is interviewing 6 candidates this week, virtually, hoping to fill the superintendent position that was vacated by Melissa Baker, last year. The Board has working with the Michigan Leadership Institute and had received 20 applications for the job, according to Hometownlife.com.



Finalists are Benjamin Kirby, Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services for South Lyon Community Schools; Benjamin Williams, superintendent of the Taylor School District; Steven Archibald, Assistant Superintendent of Human Relations and District Services for Livonia Public Schools; Dina Rocheleau, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction with Ferndale Public Schools; Adam Hartley, Superintendent of Fenton Area Public Schools; and Matthew Outlaw, Superintendent of the Brandon School District.



Following the final day of interviews, the Board of Education is expected to select finalists, with plans for second interviews, this Tuesday, May 5th. They are anticipating a final decision coming on May 18th, with the new superintendent starting work by July 1st. In the meantime, George Heitsch, who was hired by the Board of Education to fill the role in an interim capacity, will continue to do so until a permanent full-time hire is made. Heitsch is the former Superintendent of Farmington Public Schools.