South Lyon Woman Runs For Candidate-less Board Of Education Seat

October 7, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





With no candidates on the ballot for a partial-term seat on the South Lyon Community Schools Board of Education, a local woman is asking for the write-in vote. The three full time seats on the November ballot have candidates who have filed, but the July deadline passed on filings for a partial term that ends on December 31, 2024.



South Lyon resident Bridgett McDowell is asking voters to write her name down on Election Day. McDowell is a former middle school math teacher and currently works for the Michigan Department of Education in teacher preparation. She has a master’s in education from North Carolina State and earned her bachelor’s degree and teaching certificates from the University of Michigan.



McDowell is the social media manager for the South Lyon Area Pumpkinfest and a volunteer for the Junior league of Birmingham. Through the Junior League she worked with several organizations including the League of Women Voters, Hope Against Human Trafficking, and more.



The parent of a student at Brummer Elementary School, McDowell said she sees this as an opportunity to lend her personal and professional experience to the community. She states a desire to provide children access to a quality education, especially early literacy, and says schools, parents and community leaders need to work together as they face current challenges that none have seen before.