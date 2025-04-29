South Lyon Area Creek Cleanup Scheduled for Sunday

April 29, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Earth Day may be done, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to make a difference.



The 21st Annual South Lyon Area Cleanup and Earth Day event is being held on May 4 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Pizza and other refreshments will be available at noon.



According to a press release about the event, the event will take place regardless of weather. Participants should plan to meet at 400 McMunn St., at the truck parking lot for Michigan Seamless Tube and Pipe Company.



Volunteers will safely remove trash and debris from waterways within the Huron River Watershed. The cleanup will include the City of South Lyon and Lyon and Green Oak townships.



Clearing the areas will allow rainwater to run into the drains and reduce the risk of flooding.



Volunteers are encouraged to wear a bright long sleeve shirt, long pants, rubber boots and gloves. Safety vests, sanitation, garbage bags and other equipment will be supplied. Recommended items include rakes, shovels, pickup tools and pick-up trucks and trailers to haul the trash to the dumpster, which will only include the trash from the clean up. Tires are prohibited in the dumpster.



For more information and to RSVP, please contact Suzann Martin, Project Coordinator, at 248-437-4942 or email at suzan_mccallum@hotmail.com. There is also an event flyer included at southlyon.org or facebook.com/southlyonwaterguardians.



(photo credit: Suzann Martin)