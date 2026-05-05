City Of South Lyon's 26th Annual Arbor Day Ceremony A Success

May 5, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com.





Release:



The City of South Lyon Department of Public Works hosted its 26th Annual “Arbor Day Ceremony” choosing Columbia Park as the place to plant a ceremonial tree, in South Lyon.



The city works with the Arbor Day Foundation to earn their designation as a “Tree City USA Community.”



Despite adverse weather conditions marked by rainfall and sleet, but absent thunder or lightning, the event proceeded successfully. Mayor Steve Kennedy, accompanied by the South Lyon Area Girl Scouts Juniors from Troop 77575, all participated in planting and watering the Arbor Day tree using shovels and watering cans. Mayor Kennedy stated the official city proclamation to Arbor Day, marking its 26th consecutive year. The participation of the Junior Scouts was recognized as an activity that demonstrates their dedication to environmental stewardship, earning each Junior Scout the “Tree Promise Badge.”



The ceremony drew many notable attendees from the South Lyon community, including City of South Lyon Mayor Steve Kennedy, his wife Julie Kennedy, Department of Public Works Foreman Ron Brock, Council Members Alex Hansen and Lisa Popa, Oakland County Commissioner Philip Weipert, leaders of South Lyon Girl Scout Troop 77575, Girl Scout “Juniors” from Troop 77575, Frank Fogerty, and area residents.



Trees contribute significant benefits to the community, such as absorbing and filtering stormwater, enhancing air quality, providing shade, increasing property values, and reducing soil erosion—all of which foster a more sustainable and attractive environment.



Photography by Suzann Martin for the City of South Lyon Department of Public Works 26th Annual Arbor Day Ceremony. Supported by the Department of Public Works Stormwater Management Planning Program.



Picture top: City of South Lyon Mayor Steve Kennedy planting the 26th Arbor Day Tree in Columbia Park, South Lyon, MI. The ceremony enables the Arbor Day Foundation to designate the CIty of South Lyon a “Tree City USA Community.”



Picture middle: City of South Lyon Department of Public Works Arbor Day Tree found in Columbia Park, South Lyon, MI.



Picture bottom: City of South Lyon Council Member Lisa Popa, Girl Scouts of South Lyon “Juniors” from Troop 77575, and City of South Lyon Mayor Steve Kennedy.