South Lyon To Host Tree Planting Ceremony

April 27, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of South Lyon will recognize Arbor Day with a tree planting ceremony this Friday.



The 22nd Annual South Lyon Arbor Day Tree Planting Ceremony is planned at Volunteer Park off North Dixboro Road at 1pm.



A City of South Lyon official will read an Arbor Day Proclamation to declare the city a “Tree City USA”. A press release states trees in the City are hard at work each day protecting the earth from soil erosion, providing shade and shelter, and providing oxygen to breathe while cleaning carbon dioxide out of the air.



Officials say Arbor Day is a great opportunity to celebrate the importance of trees and recognize how much they improve daily lives.



The ceremony is open to the public.



It’s a continuation of Earth Day related activities and events. This past weekend marked the City’s 18th annual South Lyon Creek Clean Up and Earth Day Celebration.