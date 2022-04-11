South Lyon To Host Tree Planting Ceremony

Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com





Plant a tree and breathe easier.



The City of South Lyon will hold a tree-planting ceremony at Volunteer Park on Dixboro Road, Friday April 29th, for National Arbor Day.



The City of South Lyon has been recognized as “Tree City USA” for 22 years. The ceremony is sponsored by the department of public works. For information call the City of South Lyon at 248-437-4942.



The National Arbor Foundation says trees used carbon dioxide and manufacturers pure oxygen, which helps reduce greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere.