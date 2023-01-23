Abandoned Building To Be Demolished In City Of South Lyon

January 23, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An abandoned home and building are slated for demolition in the City of South Lyon.



At the last City Council meeting, a bid was awarded to take down the structures located at 464 South Lafayette Street and remove hazardous waste.



City Manager Paul Zelenak stated as part of their efforts to make further improvements to McHattie Park, they solicited bids to remove asbestos and demolish the abandoned building and home located at the site.



Council approved the bid for demolition to the Adams Group of Rochester Hills in an amount not to exceed $35,080.



A memo states the Fire Department would be holding training sessions before the house is demolished.