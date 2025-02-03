South Lyon A Finalist for Buy Michigan Now Festival

February 3, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The City of South Lyon is trying to land a major "buy local" summertime festival. DDA Director Nathan Mack last week told council members the Buy Michigan Now festival would run August 1-3.



"That has taken place in Northville, I believe since 2009. It's a really big even there. The most number of vendors they've ever had at the event was about 180. Probably not going to be quite that many as they move locations," he said.



However, Mack said South Lyon DDA is still a few thousand dollars short on sponsorships to secure the festival.



"Hopefully, we'll be able to get them to come here. It's between South Lyon and one other community. We're their first choice. I think they looked at 10 different communities. They really want to come to South Lyon."



Calls seeking comment from Buy Michigan Now organizers have not been returned.



According to the festival's website, "This event showcases exclusively Michigan-based businesses to fuel the local economy. It’s an incredible opportunity to interact directly with local entrepreneurs. This full-sensory experience includes touching MI-made products, smelling cinnamon coated nuts roasting, hearing talented local musicians, tasting an amazing array of MI-made foods and beverages, and watching children laugh with joy in the Kids Zone."



Photo courtesy of the Buy Michigan Now Facebook page.