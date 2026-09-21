New Closures On 10 Mile & Pontiac Trail In South Lyon Start Today

September 21, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





New road closures start today in the South Lyon area – marking another phase of a major reconstruction and repaving project that’s been going on since May.



The Road Commission for Oakland County is closing 10 Mile Road, just west of Pontiac Trail, and northbound Pontiac Trail, from Liberty Street to the CSX railroad tracks in South Lyon, beginning Monday, September 21st.



The closures are part of the ongoing reconstruction of Pontiac Trail from 9 Mile Road to north of 10 Mile Road/CSX railroad tracks, which started May 11th.



During the work, Pontiac Trail will remain open to southbound traffic starting at the CSX railroad tracks to 9 Mile Road.



Additionally, 10 Mile Road, east of Pontiac Trail, will remain open. However, westbound traffic will only be permitted to turn southbound onto Pontiac Trail.



The detour for the west half of the 10 Mile Road closure at Pontiac Trail is 10 Mile Road to Rushton Road to 9 Mile Road to Griswold Road, back to 10 Mile Road and vice versa.



The detour for northbound Pontiac Trail traffic is 9 Mile Road to Griswold Road to 10 Mile Road to Martindale Road to 11 Mile Road, back to Pontiac Trail.



The 10 Mile closure is expected to remain in place through late October, and the entire project is expected to be completed in November.



More information on the project is available in the provided link.