Free Soup Kitchen This Saturday

March 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A free community soup kitchen is being offered this weekend in the Howell area.



It’s being hosted by the Hidden Springs Church Hunger Ministry and the Edward and June Kellogg Food Pantry.



It’s the last soup kitchen of the season and will run from noon until 2pm this Saturday, and is free to all. On the menu is soup, salad and rolls, desserts, and beverages.



Officials said they would “love to see our community come and eat together”.



There will also be some free clothing to give away and the LETS Bus will pick up people if needed, and the church will pick up the tab.



The location is 5860 N. Latson Road in Howell. For more information, call 517-546-3577.