SOS Launches Absentee Voting Online Platform

June 14, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents have a new online tool available for registering to vote absentee.



The Michigan Department of State’s Bureau of Elections has launched a new online platform for voters who wish to submit an absent voter ballot application. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said, in a release, that this tool provides another digital option for voters to safely and conveniently apply to receive their absentee ballot, while also offering clerks an easy, cost-efficient way of processing the application securely.



Voters can submit their applications digitally by scanning and emailing their signed applications to clerks. Clerks will be alerted of the request and can view the application and signature through the state’s Qualified Voter File software. After verification, the local clerk will then mail the ballot to the voter within the appropriate timeframe for the election. The voter will continue to cast their ballot in the same manner as before. The paper ballot must be mailed back, deposited in a drop box, or cast in person with the clerk by 8pm on Election Day in order to be counted. Voters must also sign the ballot return envelope and the signature must be verified and matched to the voter’s record for the ballot to be counted.



For more information, or to fill out an online application, click on "Apply for an Absent Voter Ballot Online."