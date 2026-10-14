Three Weeks Before Election Day, 6% Of Michigan Voters Have Already Cast Ballots

October 14, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





With three weeks until Michigan’s November 3rd General Election, 6% of Michigan voters have already cast their ballots.



The Department of State reports more than 440,000 Michigan voters – 6% of all active registered voters – have already returned their completed ballot at a drop box, to their clerk’s office, or by mail.



More than 2 million registered voters have requested an absentee (mail) ballot – marking an increase of 20% from the same point before the 2022 midterm election.



As of 7am on Tuesday, October 13th, a total of 2,083,240 voters had requested a mail (absentee) ballot for the 2026 General Election, including 1,984,454 on the permanent absentee ballot list.



Compared to the same time in 2022, mail ballot requests have increased by over 20%.



440,677 voters have already returned their ballots, representing 6% of nearly 7.4 million active registered Michigan voters, just slightly above the total number of ballots returned three weeks before the 2022 election.



Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie said “Election Day will be here before we know it, so make your plan to vote today. If you still have your mail ballot, fill it out and return it as soon as possible to your local drop box, your clerk’s office, or put it in the mail. If you changed your mind and want to vote in person instead, you can bring your mail ballot to an early voting site later this month or to your polling place on Election Day. No matter what method you choose, your vote will be secure. Every eligible Michigan voter can be confident that their vote will count, and their voice will be heard.”



A voter’s ballot must be in their assigned ballot drop box or received by their clerk no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Voters can also return their mail ballot to their early voting site before Election Day. Early voting sites open statewide on Saturday, Oct. 24, and will be open at least 8 hours every day through Sunday, November 1st.



Visit mi.gov/vote to check voter registration, request a mail ballot, find polling places or for more information about voting in the 2026 General Election. That link is provided.



Photo: AP