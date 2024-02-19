SOS Benson Among 6,500 Michigan Voters to Cast Ballot Early

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com



Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, along with more than 6,500 voters across the state, cast a ballot in the Presidential Primary on the first day of in-person early voting.



Secretary Benson says she was proud to cast her vote along with over 6,500 voters statewide who chose to participate in Michigan's first day of early voting.



Benson says, “All across the state, thousands of clerks and election workers ensured the historic day was a success.” According to poll book totals, 6,587 voters cast their ballots Friday at early voting sites around the state. Early voting will be available for a total of nine consecutive days through Sunday, Feb. 25. Secretary Benson voted at the Northwest Activities Center in Detroit and spoke with City of Detroit Clerk Janice Winfrey, election workers, and voters at the site.



This is the first time in Michigan’s history voters have had the option to cast a ballot in person at an early voting site in a statewide election. At least nine days of in-person early voting for statewide and federal elections is now a constitutional requirement following the 2022 passage of Proposal 2. Michigan is the 22nd state to implement in-person, polling-place style early voting.



To learn more about early voting, including locations and hours of early voting sites, visit Michigan.gov/EarlyVoting.



Voters can check their registration, track their absentee ballot, and learn more about voting in the Feb. 27 Presidential Primary at Michigan.gov/Vote.